AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1%

FSK stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.