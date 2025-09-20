AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $302.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

