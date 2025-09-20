AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,746 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.1% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,589 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,270,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 448,714 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.69 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

