8,747 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.68 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

