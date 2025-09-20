7,970 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

