6,144 Shares in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,752,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 545,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 15,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,640 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 246,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $840.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

