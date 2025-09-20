5,107 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

MGK opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.97 and a 200 day moving average of $348.33. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $402.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

