4,940 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

