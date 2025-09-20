4,745 Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

