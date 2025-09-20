3,263 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,796,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

