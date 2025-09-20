24,721 Shares in KeyCorp $KEY Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -272.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

