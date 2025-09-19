Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for AEO Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $163,026.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,821 shares of company stock worth $2,465,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 346,135 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,329,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 312,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.