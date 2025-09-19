Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.5%

Pure Storage stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.42, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,000. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,560.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

