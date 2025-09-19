YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $476.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

