YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.