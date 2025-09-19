YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $140.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

