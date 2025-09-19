YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

