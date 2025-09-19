Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $806.16 million and $249.94 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped XTZ Token Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.79896871 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $192,386.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

