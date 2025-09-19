Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,852 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
Insider Activity
In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
