William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for CarMax Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

