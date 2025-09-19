William Blair Has Pessimistic View of MNR FY2026 Earnings

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNR. Zacks Research raised Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Mach Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.

Mach Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 87.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 81.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $519,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.