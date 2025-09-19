White Wing Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 127,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.95 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.