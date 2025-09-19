White Wing Wealth Management Acquires 745 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

CMG stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.