White Wing Wealth Management Acquires 1,386 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Clare Market Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.5% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 159.4% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $287,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.