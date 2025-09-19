What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for URBN FY2027 Earnings?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on URBN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of URBN opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

