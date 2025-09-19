Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 41 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.