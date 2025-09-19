Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 281.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

