Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 508 Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares $NVDU

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $142.52.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6067 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

