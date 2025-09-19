Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 840 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.