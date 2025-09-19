WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Todd Clossin Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Clossin purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WesBanco Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.32 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.