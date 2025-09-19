WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James Cornelsen Acquires 10,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director James Cornelsen purchased 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WesBanco Price Performance
Shares of WSBC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.36.
WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WesBanco Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
