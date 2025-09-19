Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

