Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 645,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

