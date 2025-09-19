Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

