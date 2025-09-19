Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,221 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $48,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

