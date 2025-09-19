Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.9714.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

