Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.9714.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Waldencast
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Up 5.6%
Waldencast stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.