Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vycor Medical Stock Up 40.0%
Shares of VYCO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Vycor Medical has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Vycor Medical
