Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vycor Medical Stock Up 40.0%

Shares of VYCO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Vycor Medical has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

