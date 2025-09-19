Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

