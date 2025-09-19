Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $4,335,502.16 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $4,335,502.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,634,739.16. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,896,000 after buying an additional 1,864,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 280.6% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vistra by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after buying an additional 913,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

