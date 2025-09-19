Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 21,361 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,878.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 19,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vistra by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

