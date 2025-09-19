Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stake Lessened by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.70 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

