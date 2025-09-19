Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Veralto by 6.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $107.18 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

