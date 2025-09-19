Vanguard US Multifactor ETF $VFMF Stock Position Lowered by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 11.02% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $39,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 390.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 17.6%

VFMF opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $109.46 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

