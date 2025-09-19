Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Holdings Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

