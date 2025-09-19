Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.