Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Position Lifted by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCIT opened at $84.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

