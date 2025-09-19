Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.70 and last traded at C$56.62, with a volume of 142972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.56.
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.25.
About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF
The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is focused on dividend income.
