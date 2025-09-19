Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

