VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

