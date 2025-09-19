Trust Point Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $204.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

